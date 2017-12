Introduced in the 115th U.S. Congress

H.R. 4179 by Madeleine Z. Bordallo, Guam’s delegate to Congress

Appropriates federal funding for public parks, playgrounds, outdoor sports fields and other community spaces in the U.S. territories and the District of Columbia. Also known as the LWCF Parity for Territories and DC Act, the legislation provides a state-equivalent share in annual funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund — amending a 1965 federal law that currently requires the five territories and D.C. to split six ways the funding that a single state receives annually. . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.