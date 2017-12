BY LARA O. NEUMAN

Journal Staff

Kona coffee producer and former Guam-resident Elaine Salas Denight is looking for a specialty café on Guam to sell Elaine’s Best Kona Coffee.

“I really would like to sell my coffee on Guam — share my experience with my Chamorro roots to allow Guam residents to taste the 100% Kona coffee, which is difficult to find,” said Denight, owner of Elaine’s Best Kona Coffee. “I also want the visitors to be able to taste the best Kona coffee there is.”

Kona’s Best grows on Denight Estate Farm . . .

