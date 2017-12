BY NICOLE B. BENAVENTE

Journal Staff

Sundays ice cream and electric bicycle rental shop held a soft opening on Dec. 19 at its location in the same building as Avis Rent A Car along Pale San Vitores Road.

The modern and brightly decorated shop makes ice cream using liquid nitrogen. Annisa Lujan, 23, and Mariah Borja, 23, owners, said they make most items in-house using quality ingredients, such as the Earl Grey sundae, made using tea leaves.

Lujan and Borja invested approximately $40,000 into the 1,300-square-foot space.

“We just knew . . .

