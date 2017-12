BY WAYNE CHARGUALAF

Journal Staff

Fat Boy Slim, a food truck located across from the U.S. District Court of Guam in Anigua, was created as a complementary business to HÅTSA Guam, a fitness program also owned by Fat Boy Slim Owner and Operating Manager, Ray P. Chargualaf Jr. Housed in a 200-square foot, custom-built trailer, Fat Boy Slim opened its doors in August to provide a convenient, healthy food option for people dedicated to fitness.

“Exercise is only one portion . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.