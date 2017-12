BY LARA O. NEUMAN

Journal Staff

There are around 3,000 bitcoin holders on Guam and around 80 merchants that accept payment by bitcoin, according to estimation by Jesse Cordero, owner of Brewed Awakenings, the first business on Guam to start accepting bitcoin payments.

Cordero opened the café in October 2014 and started accepting bitcoin payments in February 2015.

“There was very little of us [that used bitcoin then]. I knew that when it hits mainstream, it would be really huge,” Cordero said. “I knew that if I accepted bitcoin, I’d be sitting on a . . .

