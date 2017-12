TUMON, Guam — Sorensen Media Group confirmed Dec. 13 the death at 50 of Travis Coffman — largely known for his years as a talk-show host in the afternoons on SMG’s K57.

Originally from Illinois, Coffman first came to the region in the early 1990s to work for Saipan Cable TV. According to Journal files, he also worked as public information officer for the Commonwealth Ports Authority, before joining SMG in Guam in 2001. During his years at SMG, he also acted as news director for the broadcasting group’s Pacific News Center. Coffman also became known in Guam for . . .

