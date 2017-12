The National Association of Women in Construction hosted a Belles, Bags & Bubbles wine tasting on Dec. 7 at the Chevrolet Showroom.

Photos by Colin Kirk

(From left) Claire Manglona, vice president and escrow manager; Raina Ogo, title researcher; Dara Camera, title researcher; Jomaine Cruz, title researcher; and Sandra Meno, researcher lead, all with Security Title Inc.

(From left) Adam Cotton, safety director . . .

