BY JULIAN RYALL

Japan Correspondent

TOKYO — Camp Humphreys, the largest overseas U.S. military base in the world, is up and running as the U.S. forces that were previously stationed 40 miles to the north in central Seoul carry out the staged transfer to their new home.

Located in Pyeongtaek, the main U.S. military facility in South Korea was moved south to put it further from the Demilitarized Zone that divides the South from North Korea. The $11 billion complex is now 60 miles from the border and is essentially an American community within South Korea . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.