BY NICOLE B. BENAVENTE

Journal Staff

Battle Grinds coffee shop opened on Dec. 1 and aims to be an enjoyable space for veterans and students to relax and enjoy a cup of coffee.

The 800-square-foot cafe located in Legacy Square in Mangilao is owned by Joshua Delgado, the owner and head instructor of Motiv8 Fitness, owner of Motiv8 Nutrition, shareholder of Micronesia Management Training Academy and weapons repairer and inspector with the Guam Army National Guard.

. . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.