BY GIFF JOHNSON

Marshall Islands Correspondent

MAJURO, Marshall Islands — The U.S. government’s relinquishment of authority over a nuclear weapons test trust fund resulted in a large pre-Christmas payday for Bikini Islanders, who quickly withdrew close to 20% of the fund after the U.S. Department of the Interior decision in mid-November. But intervention by a U.S. Senator suggests the Bikinians could have much smaller withdrawals in the years ahead.

In response to appeals from Bikini Atoll leaders, the DOI disengaged from oversight of a dwindling U.S.-provided trust fund in November. Just . . .

