TUMON, Guam — Ban Thai Restaurant in Tumon is now open on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for brunch and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner, a la carte, starting Nov. 26. Brunch features an enhanced buffet menu that includes a soup cart station, a special cold salad station, barbecue, coconut rice and special seafood options available only on Sunday. The dinner a la carte menu is the same as other days . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.