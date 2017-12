SEOUL — Korean Airlines and SkyTeam airline members will move to the new terminal at Incheon International Airport on Jan. 18.

Those airlines will include Delta Air Lines, KAL’s joint venture partner; Air France; and KLM.

According to KAL, Terminal 2, or T2 as it is becoming known, will offer travelers an efficient and unified transfer system for passengers to transfer between SkyTeam airlines.

“Korean Air’s Pacific and Southeast Asian route network, combined with Delta Air Line’s U.S. route network will bring a huge increase in transfer passengers,” KAL said in a Dec. 19 . . .

