Hotel has chat bot

BY LARA O. NEUMAN

Journal Staff

In order to accommodate multinational guest inquiries more smoothly, LeoPalace Guam Resort implemented on Dec. 6 an artificial intelligence chatbot on its website. The chatbot is manufactured by Tripla, a Japanese tourism solutions services company, and has been used by Japanese inbound tourism. LeoPalace is the first resort outside of Japan that use the system.

. . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.