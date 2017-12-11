Tinian Dynasty Hotel and Casino’s appeal denied in visa-refusal lawsuit

The appeal of Hong Kong Entertainment (Overseas) Investments Ltd., which does business as Tinian Dynasty Hotel and Casino, to amend the dismissal of its lawsuit against the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services was denied in the U.S. District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands on Nov. 14.

Hong Kong Entertainment, which relies heavily on foreign workers to operate the hotel and casino, applied for permission to hire foreign workers under the NMI-only Transitional Worker (CW-1) visa classification in 2014. All petitions were denied by USCIS on the grounds that the company was not engaged in a . . .

