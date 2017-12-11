Three Taiwan purse seiners held in collection cases

BY GIFF JOHNSON

Marshall Islands Correspondent

MAJURO, Marshall Islands — Three Taiwan purse seine fishing vessels are currently under arrest and anchored in Port Majuro awaiting resolution of collection cases filed against them in the Marshall Islands High Court.

Two of the three have been hit with loan delinquency claims from Taiwan banks, while all three are facing Guam-based Hansen Helicopters collection claims for provision of helicopter services. The problems for the vessels appear linked to their parent company in Taiwan being in a “receivership . . .

