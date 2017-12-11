Solar energy businessman pleads not guilty to scamming accusations

Thomas Kevin Keoni Teehan, president and CEO of SOLREV Energy Inc. and former president and CEO of Island Energy Inc., pleaded not guilty to charges of theft on Nov. 29.

Randy G. Sager, president of Reaction Co., reported to the Guam Police Department on March 16, 2016, that Teehan had conducted questionable dealings with several business owners on Guam. Michael A. Mendiola, owner of Isla Logistics, reported that Teehan allegedly attempted to pay a debt in the amount of $9,655.30 via wire transfer on Nov. 6, 2014. Mendiola assumed the payment was made and provided his freight services . . .

