Sliding into the new year

PIC Saipan to unveil water slides attraction in 2018

BY MEGHAN HICKEY

Journal Staff

Interpacific Resorts (Saipan) Corp., which does business as Pacific Islands Club Saipan is set to unveil a new form of entertainment for guests and locals as the new year unfolds.

The resort is building an attraction to include three different types of water slides to help strengthen their advantages over other resort experiences, Dennis Seo, director of administration at from Micronesia Resort Inc., which is a subsidiary of E-Land World Co. Ltd. and the owning company of IRSC, told the Journal . . .

