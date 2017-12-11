Palau takes steps to update and diversify tourism

BY BERNADETTE H. CARREON

Palau Correspondent

KOROR, Palau — Palau hosted the Pacific Asia Travel Association New Tourism Frontiers Forum 2017 from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, bringing together more than 30 delegates from both the public and private sectors to look toward responsible and sustainable tourism.

One reason for the forum’s location this year is that Palau is considered an emerging destination, according to Mario Hardy, CEO of PATA.

Two topics were chosen for discussion that are specifically relatable to Palau, digital marketing and community-based tourism.

Hardy said, “PATA’s purpose is to help destinations . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.