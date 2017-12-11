North Korea launches missile

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Defense detected and tracked a single North Korean missile launch on Nov. 29, according to a DOD release. An initial assessment indicates that the missile was an intercontinental ballistic missile. The ICBM was launched from Sain Ni, North Korea, north of Pyongyang, and traveled east about 1,000 kilometers — about 620 miles — before splashing down in the Sea of Japan, within Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone, an area that extends 200 nautical miles from its coast. A South Korean news agency reported that the South Korean army staged its own “precision strike . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.