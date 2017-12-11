New coffee company brings a fresh twist to local flavor

BY MEGHAN HICKEY

Journal Staff

A new coffee company on island is setting its aims at becoming the go-to neighborhood coffee shop for Guam residents.

BILBOB LLC, which does business as BCG Coffee Co., is a Guam-based corporation that was formed in February 2017 between Peter Walls, owner of Slingstone Group, which does business as Slingshot, Castaways and Shamrocks, and Richard Hawes, managing director of Gemkell Group, which does . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.