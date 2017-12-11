Local firm awarded contract for Guam base operations support services

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Landscape Management Systems Inc., was awarded a $9,823,855 modification under a previously awarded contract for base operations support services at Naval Base Guam and Andersen Air Force Base, and possibly other locations according to a Nov. 28 release from the U.S. Department of Defense. After award of this option, the total cumulative contract value will be $5 million. The option period is expected to be completed by November 2018. No funds are obligated at the time of award. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Marianas, Guam, is the contracting activity . . .

