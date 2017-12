TUMON, Guam — The Hilton Guam Resort opened the Kendall Jackson Signature Wine Room in Roy’s Restaurant on Nov. 28. Wine room customers will be offered a specially designed menu that pairs Roy’s menu items with a collection of Kendall Jackson signature wines. The wine room seats up to eight people and is available by reservation only. Customers are advised to call for reservations at least one day in advance . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.