Guam YTK Corp. granted extension of deadline in $14 million appeals case

The deadline for Guam YTK Corp. to file its brief in response to the Port Authority of Guam’s appeal of a $14 million arbitration award has been extended to Jan. 12.

The port and Guam YTK entered into a development agreement in 2001 in which Guam YTK took possession and control of the port’s Hotel Wharf for five years with options to extend to a maximum of 45 years. Following a series of disputes, Guam YTK took its complaint to the Superior Court of Guam to compel arbitration. On Dec. 29, 2016, Judge Anita A. Sukola upheld the . . .

