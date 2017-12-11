GIAA combats decline in Japan flights

BY NICOLE B. BENAVENTE

Journal Staff

The Guam International Airport Authority board of directors approved on Nov. 30 two incentives for fiscal 2018 in response to a slump in the Japanese tourist market since early September. The incentives aim to halt further decline in air services from Japan and to encourage airlines to add new flights and routes.

The first incentive is a 10% reduction of operational fees for existing flights between Guam and Japan, effective Feb. 1, 2018. Operational fees include landing, apron use, loading bridge use, arrival and departure fees. GIAA estimated that offering this incentive . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.