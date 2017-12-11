Delta flight from Narita turns around due to window crack

TOKYO — Delta Air Lines flight 608 from Narita to Guam on Dec. 5 turned around to Narita due to a crack in the cockpit window after around an hour and a half in the air.

“Cabin pressure was kept normal and no emergency was declared,” according to a statement from the airline. The flight, which had initially departed Narita around 10:10 a.m., landed back in Narita at 1:44 p.m. Japan time. All seven crew members and 106 passengers onboard the Boeing 757-200 . . .

