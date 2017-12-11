Colorado firm awarded contract for work in Guam

WASHINGTON, D.C. — CACI NSS Inc., a firm based in Colorado Springs, has been awarded a $38,600,073 modification to a previously awarded contract for Air Force satellite control network modifications, maintenance and operations according to a Nov. 27 release from the U.S. Department of Defense. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $101,262,896. Work will be performed at ten locations throughout the world, to include the Guam Tracking Station on Andersen Air Force Base. Work is expected to be completed on May 21, 2024. Fiscal 2018 operations, maintenance and sustainment . . .

