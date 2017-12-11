Choice Broadcasting launches new radio talk-radio station

TAMUNING, Guam — Guam-based Choice Broadcasting will be rebranding KUSG as ThePoint, according to a Dec. 1 release. ThePoint will air talk-radio shows by Sean Hannity, Rush Limbaugh and Leo Laporte as well as Coast-To-Coast with George Noory. Choice Broadcasting also broadcasts the radio stations STAR 101 and BOSS 104. ThePoint will be available on 93.3 FM and 104.3’s HD-3 channel, as well as Choice Broadcasting’s desktop player and smartphone app . . .

