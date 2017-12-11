Australian firm provides new digital solutions for hospitality industry

BY WAYNE CHARGUALAF

Journal Staff

Australia-based Streamvision aims to offer a new solution for the Guam hospitality industry’s digital customer service needs.

An internet protocol television digital signage, high speed internet access and video on demand solutions company, Streamvision primarily serves hotels, resorts and commercial properties. Examples of digital signage include screens that greet guests at the door, direct people to meeting rooms, provide information and marketing and revenue generating opportunities. Streamvision manages high speed internet access by allowing guests to connect to the Wi-Fi network within a property, balance network activity to make . . .

