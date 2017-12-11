Corporate Giving – December 11, 2017

First Hawaiian Bank and Guam Business Magazine awarded more than $27,000 to 10 students from Guam and Saipan under the First Hawaiian Bank and Guam Business Magazine Businesswoman of the Year scholarship. Four Guam students — Amery Jane A. Madeloso, Flori-Anne Dela Cruz and Venisha R. Schunter of the University of Guam and Helen B. Garcia of Guam Community College — were awarded a total of $12,980. Six Saipan students — Andrea S. Camacho, Chrystalle Joie S. Lloren, Dionne A. Deleon Guerrero, Kelly Marie D. Maligsa, Thomas Gregory A. Rabago and Vicorylie A. Quijano, all of Northern Marianas College — were . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.