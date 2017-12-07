News flash — Palau fiber optic submarine cable goes live

KOROR, Palau — The new submarine cable linking Palau is complete and is now ready for commercial service, live as of 12 a.m. on Dec. 7.

The Palau Spur interconnects with the existing SEA-US submarine cable, which connects the Philippines and Indonesia to the west coast of the United States via Guam and Hawaii, from a branching unit located between the Philippines and Guam. The Palau Spur has an initial design capacity of 500 gigabits per second . . .

