News flash — JAL to temporarily increase flights from Narita in 2018

TOKYO — Japan Airlines Group announced on Dec. 1 an additional daily flight between Narita International Airport and A.B. Won Pat International Airport, Guam, between March 25 and Oct. 27. The temporary increase is to “meet exuberant demand,” according to the release.

The additional service will use the JAL Sky Suite aircraft on a Boeing 767-300ER, with 199 seats. JAL changed its regular service aircraft configuration on the Narita-Guam route on Dec. 1, according to Journal files. The JAL Sky Suite aircraft has 36 fewer seats but . . .

