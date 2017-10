WAYNE, N.J. — Toys R Us Inc. announced on Sept. 18 that the company and certain of its U.S. subsidiaries and its Canadian subsidiary have voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Its Guam operations are U.S.-incorporated and are among the entities that filed for Chapter 11, Toys R Us confirmed with the Journal.

The company’s approximately 1,600 Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores around the world . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.