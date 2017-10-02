SPPC nears completion of Circle K renovations

BY JOY WHITE

Journal Staff

South Pacific Petroleum Corp. has been renovating its convenience stores for about three years and expects to complete work on all 10 of its locations by 2019.

The cost to renovate is about $280,000 to $300,000 per store, including equipment, labor and other costs, said Michael Hernandez, vice president of retail sales and marketing for SPPC. The renovation schedule is aggressive at just three weeks for completion of each store.

The most recently renovated store . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.