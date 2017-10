Japan Airlines to upgrade aircraft, reducing seats

TOKYO — Japan Airlines announced it will be changing the aircraft configuration on the Narita-Guam route scheduled from Dec. 1. The route will feature the JAL Sky Suite aircraft on a Boeing 767-300ER, with 36 fewer seats than the current aircraft.

“Based on a theme of ‘designed to evoke a . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.