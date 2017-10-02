Macy’s holds seasonal national hiring event

CINCINNATI — Macy’s Inc. announced on Sept. 18 its plans to hire approximately 80,000 seasonal associates for positions at its Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s stores, call centers, distribution centers and online fulfillment centers nationwide for the 2017 Christmas and holiday season.

The national holiday hiring event was held Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 in local time zones, including Guam. Available positions for Guam included customer service roles, according to the Macy’s website. . . .

