Legislative Review

Passed by the 34th Guam Legislature

Bill 22-43

The Guam Legislature on Sept. 16 overrode Gov. Edward B. Calvo’s veto of Bill 22-34, the fiscal 2018 budget, with a vote of 11 yeas and four nays.

Introduced in the 34th Guam Legislature

Bill 179-34 by Sens. Joe S. San Agustin and Dennis G. Rodriguez, Jr.

Creates the Guam Qualified Domestic Plan Trust Act to regulate the establishment of qualified pension, profit sharing and stock bonus plans by domestic corporations. The bill requires domestic corporations to establish a domestic trust . . .

