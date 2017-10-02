KFC renovations inspired by Mangilao community

BY MEGHAN HICKEY

Journal Staff

Kentucky Fried Chicken in Mangilao recently reopened with a new look and specific focus on the community.

Renovations valued at more than $300,000 were presented at KFC’s grand re-opening on Sept. 15.

“It’s been 20 years since we’ve opened that store, and we haven’t remodeled the dining in 20 years — so this is the [store’s] first remodel. Now, we’ve got a really great look in a great village,” Frank Cruz, vice president of Guam Fast Foods, Inc., told the Journal.

The remodel includes . . .

