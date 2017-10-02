Japanese school trip cancellations snowball

BY JULIAN RYALL

Japan Correspondent

TOKYO — The number of Japanese schools cancelling field trips to Guam is snowballing after North Korea threatened to fire ballistic missiles into waters close to the islands.

Two high schools scrapped plans to travel to Guam immediately after Pyongyang’s threats raised tensions throughout the Asia-Pacific region in late August. (See “Japan updates” in the Sept. 4 issue of the Journal.)

Neither the Japanese Foreign Ministry nor the Education Ministry have issued warnings against any form of travel to Guam, although school authorities’ concerns appear to be deepening.

The headmaster of Okegawa . . .

