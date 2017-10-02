Hearing date set for US base worker accused of rape, murder

BY JULIAN RYALL

Japan Correspondent

TOKYO — The opening hearing in the trial of a U.S. civilian base worker accused of raping and murdering a young woman in Okinawa in April 2016 has been set for Nov. 16.

Kenneth Franklin Shinzato is accused of abducting and assaulting 20-year-old Rina Shimabukuro one month prior to his arrest with the intention of raping her.

Defense lawyers have indicated that 33-year-old Shinzato, previously named Gadson before taking his Japanese wife’s name, will plead guilty to charges of rape resulting in death and abandoning the victim’s . . .

