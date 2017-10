BY LARA OZAKI

Journal Staff

Pika’s Café’s popularity has prompted Guahan Eats Inc., its parent company, to open Little Pika’s in Tumon in front of TGI Friday’s at the intersection of JP Superstore, T Galleria by DFS and The Plaza Shopping Center. The 90-square foot space, previously occupied by Laguna Beach, will focus on grab-and-go style service and is planned to open mid-October.

