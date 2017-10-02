GFD has permit backlog after LPG crackdown

BY MEGHAN HICKEY

Journal Staff

Guam Fire Department and local gas companies are cracking down on renewed enforcement and compliance for liquified petroleum gas possession as part of the International Fire Code of 2009.

Joe A. Rios, LPG area manager at South Pacific Petroleum Corp. and Chief Ron Castro of GFD spoke with members of the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association at the general membership meeting on Sept. 21 about what businesses need to know regarding the permitting processes, and who will be most affected by the enforcement.

The International Fire Code of 2009, signed into law by . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.