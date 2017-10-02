Fluor wins BOS contract; DZSP 21 protest rumored

BY MAUREEN N. MARATITA

Journal Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C — Fluor Federal Solutions LLC of Greenville in South Carolina has been awarded the base operating support services contract for Guam.

This follows a timeline of awards, protests and bridging contracts that has bedeviled the contract re-awarded to DZSP 21 LLC in 2014.

According to Journal sources, Fluor received the top technical rating for its bid, which was reportedly highly competitive.

The Journal was also told that the Fluor team includes previous Naval Facilities Engineering and DZSP 21 employees.

Fluor Corp. ranks number 50 on the . . .

