Eliminating Guam primary elections: unintended consequences

BY R. TODD THOMPSON

A bill recently introduced in the Guam Legislature would purportedly save taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars each election cycle by eliminating Guam’s September primary elections. Bill 45 is well intentioned, but Guam’s electoral obligations under the Organic Act make such a measure unwise.

The case for doing away with primary elections in Guam is a facially compelling one. In non-gubernatorial election years, the only obvious function served by the primaries is to weed out one or two of the senatorial candidates — candidates who had little or no chance of being elected anyway. Besides, it is frequently asked, why should taxpayers subsidize the political parties in winnowing out their candidates?

Unfortunately, things are seldom as simple as they seem. The main problem is that the legislature lacks plenary control over the Guam election process. That’s because elections for gubernatorial teams and congressional delegate are subject to Organic Act procedures, which can be altered only by an act of Congress.

The Organic Act doesn’t require primaries, but it does require runoff elections if no candidate for certain offices receives a majority of all votes cast. Accordingly, while doing away with primaries would likely save money on the front end, it could result in even more expense after the general election if the prevailing gubernatorial team or congressional delegate candidate should fail to garner a majority of the votes cast. In such a case, the Organic Act mandates a “snap” runoff election, just 14 days after the November general election. Staging such a special runoff election on short notice would quickly eat up any savings engendered by eliminating the primaries.

This is no idle concern. So far, Guam has managed to avoid snap runoffs. However, it has done so only because primary elections have tended to eliminate all but two of the gubernatorial or delegate candidates facing each other in the general election. That would surely change if primaries are eliminated, in which case Guam could see multiple candidates of both parties — and perhaps independent candidates as well — facing each other in a November free-for-all.

The predictable result of such a slugfest would be that no single candidate would be able to garner an absolute majority of the votes cast, potentially making a snap runoff election a regular occurrence. So much for those supposed cost savings.

Moreover, eliminating primaries could produce unintended electoral consequences. Whenever more than two candidates face off in a general election there is a risk of strange outcomes, contrary to the expressed will of the majority. For example, if primaries are eliminated and three Democrats and two Republicans were to face off in the next gubernatorial election, the Democrats would risk dividing the Democratic Party vote up in such a way that the two highest vote-getters would both be Republicans — even if a clear majority of voters were to vote for one of the Democratic candidates collectively.

In such a scenario, the Organic Act would compel a runoff election — just 14 days after the general election — in which the voters’ only choice would be between the two Republicans who, in our hypothetical, collectively received fewer votes than the three Democrats they defeated.

Obviously, the outcome could be reversed if there were three Republicans and only two Democrats running. The more candidates, the greater the risk we’d face of one of the losing party’s candidates becoming the winner.

Cheaper elections are not necessarily better elections; and the proposed elimination of September runoff elections would not even necessarily be cheaper. Legislators should think long and hard before tinkering with Guam’s long-established election procedures.

— R. Todd Thompson is the founding partner of the law firm of Thompson Thompson & Alcantara. He can be contacted at tthompson@ttalaw.net.