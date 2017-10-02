Bank of Guam’s Santa Cruz branch to close

HAGÅTÑA, Guam — Bank of Guam announced on Sept. 13 the consolidation of the Santa Cruz branch with its Hagåtña Headquarters branch on Dec. 11.

The bank will reach out to customers for a smooth transition of their accounts. Santa Cruz employees will remain with the Bank of Guam, according to the release.

The Bank of Guam operates throughout its 23 branches in Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, Belau and San Francisco, Calif. . . .

